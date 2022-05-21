March 25, 2022 - May 18, 2022

BEMENT — Maren Bowyer Gallagher, of Bement, IL., passed away on May 18, 2022, at 3:11 A.M., at St. John's Children's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Private family services will be held. The Deacon Jim Brewer will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Ivesdale, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. John's Children's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Maren was born on March 25, 2022, in Mattoon, IL., a daughter of Macaulay and Hannah Chapman Gallagher. Surviving are her parents; Mac and Hannah Gallagher of Bement, IL.; brother, Benson Chapman of Bement, IL.; paternal grandparents: Bill and Julie Gallagher of Bement, IL.; maternal grandparents: Jaime Nichols and Charlie Sexton of Dalton City, IL.; maternal great-grandma, Linda Cummins of Decatur, IL.; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.