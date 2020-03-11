DECATUR -- Margaret A. Gooding, 97, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, in her home.

Margaret was born August 19, 1922, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of John Kovorik and Agnes E. (Burns) Smith. A U.S. Marine veteran of the WWII, Margaret was a member of St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church. She worked for the Decatur Public School system for many years before retiring and was a volunteer at the DMH Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Margaret married Robert Lee Gooding on December 29, 1944 and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1999.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; sons: Michael P. and Brian P; siblings: Evelyn McDonald, Charles Smith, Joseph Smith, Edward Smith; son-in-law, Ron Wilson, and grandson, Christopher Wilson.

Margaret is survived by her children: Kathleen M. Wilson of Chesterfield, MO, Robert Lawrence “Larry” (Linda Fultz) Gooding of Decatur, Keith C. (Julie Young) Gooding of Warrensburg, Mark W. (Rhonda) Gooding of Decatur, and Lori L. Gooding of Indianapolis, IN; eight grandchildren: nine great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 pm at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be at 4:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church; visitation one hour prior in the church. Burial with military rites will take place in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, American Lung Society, or Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

