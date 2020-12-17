DECATUR - Margaret Aileen Hagan passed away on December 13, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with everyone gathering for the graveside service at 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Mattoon, IL.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Church or St. Mary's Hospital. Margaret was the daughter of Bernard and Helen Lynch Hagan and taught school in Decatur for 37-1/2 years. She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary, Catholic Daughters of America, Decatur Education Association (Parson's School), Illinois Education Association, National Education Association, life member of the P.T.A., A.A.U.W., Delta Kappa Gamma, and a Master Gardener.

Margaret was a graduate of St. Teresa High School and the University of Illinois where she earned an AB degree with honors in Economics and a Master's degree in Education. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Social Sorority, Shi Ai Torch, Psi Chi, Mask & Bauble, and Kappa Delta Pi at Illinois.

She did volunteer work for Project Read, St. Mary's Hospital, Parson's School, and Interfaith Volunteer Caregivers.