Margaret B. "Marge" Clark

April 26, 1932 - Nov. 11, 2022

BLUE MOUND — Margaret B. "Marge" (Coen) Clark of Blue Mound, IL, went to be with Jesus on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 90 years of age.

A service to honor Marge's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests giving to New Life Pregnancy Center and//or local animal shelter.

Marge was preceded by her two husbands: Richard E. Kerwood, Sr. of Decatur, IL, and Leland "Dink" Clark of Blue Mound, IL; parents, Arthur E. Coen and Nancy I. (Varner) Coen; grandson, Jerry Kerwood (widow Julia); brothers: Robert Coen of Missouri, and Oran "Smiley" Coen of Macon, IL; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

Marge is survived by her siblings: Joyce (Coen) Risley of Bethany, IL, Richard Coen of Pennsylvania, Frances (Coen) Kramer of Decatur, IL, and Everett (wife Twyla) Coen of South Carolina; children: Richard E. Kerwood, Jr., Catherine I. (Kerwood) Sloat, Marjorie Kay (Kerwood) Niendick, Connie L. (Kerwood) Eveland and Carla J. (Kerwood) Hoffman; and her husband, Shane; Marge also leaves behind multiple nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles and cousins all over the country. Last, but not least, before her death, Marge buried her beloved companion, Hodgie, a "spoiled rotten" dachshund.

Marge was a hardworking, fun-loving, generous and loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed and remembered.

