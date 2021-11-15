Margaret Claudine Nichols

LENEXA, Kansas — Margaret Claudine Shewmake Nichols, passed from this life, to her heavenly home on November 11, 2021, in Lenexa, KS. She was an extraordinary angel on earth, and will be dearly missed.

Claudine was born October 31, 1929, in Wilburton, KS, to Claud and Margaret Shewmake, and her two older brothers: Rex Shewmake and Max Shewmake. She grew up in Baxter Springs, KS, where she met the love of her life, C. William Nichols, and married him on June 15, 1949. Bill and Claudine became parents to their son David Michael Nichols and their daughter Claudia Nichols Quigg.

Bill was a pastor in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and together they served churches in Poteau, OK, Augusta, KS, Kansas City, KS, Decatur, IL, and Washington, DC. He also served as General Minister and President of the Disciples at their headquarters in Indianapolis, IN. In each of these communities, Claudine created a welcoming home and participated deeply in the life of the church and in the community. Claudine believed that her role as minister's wife was a ministry in itself.

Claudine began her college education at Pittsburg State University, but completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Kansas, and her masters degree at the University of Illinois. Claudine taught for many years in public schools, enjoying her third graders and later providing remedial education to children who struggled to learn to read.

Claudine's church work included serving as an elder, singing in the choir, directing a community-wide Vacation Bible School, sponsoring youth groups and women's groups, and a long stint teaching an adult Sunday School class. She was herself a lifetime learner, and was enthusiastic about supporting the learning of others.

Claudine's primary passion in life was children. This included children she taught and children in the church, as well as her own two children; seven grandchildren: Maggie, Jesse, Betsy, Michala, Sally, Noah, and Benjamin; and sixteen great-grandchildren: Ezra, Isabella, Charlie, Mason, Reef, Trajan, Lauren, Jane, Joslin, Parker, Emmy, Rayna, Chloe, Malachi, Liberty, and Talyn.

Claudine also enjoyed her associations through groups, such as: PEO-Chapter IF (IL), Delta Kappa Gamma, and Sigma Alpha Iota. Her friends, in these groups and through church affiliations, enriched her life.

Claudine and Bill, enjoyed travel and were able to see much of this world. Looking at photo albums, from their many trips, brought her great pleasure, as did reading good books and working crossword puzzles. She also loved music throughout her life, despite her own hearing challenges.

Claudine was predeceased by her parents, brothers, husband, son, and son-in-law Leo Quigg. She is survived by her daughter and her daughter-in-law Carol Nichols, as well as all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Claudine's life will be celebrated at a memorial service in Decatur, IL, in April, 2022. Those wishing to honor Claudine with a memorial gift may make one to either Central Christian Church, 650 W. William, Decatur, IL, 62522, or to Baby TALK, 355 E. Marietta, Decatur, IL, 62521. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com.