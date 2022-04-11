Oct. 31, 1929 - Nov. 11, 2021

LENEXA, Kansas — Margaret Claudine Shewmake Nichols passed from this life to her heavenly home on November 11, 2021 in Lenexa, Kansas. She was an extraordinary angel on earth and will be dearly missed. Services to celebrate Claudine's life will be held at Central Christian Church in Decatur on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. The family will greet visitors from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and the memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Claudine was born October 31, 1929 in Wilburton, Kansas to Claud and Margaret Shewmake and her two older brothers, Rex Shewmake and Max Shewmake. She grew up in Baxter Springs, Kansas where she met the love of her life, C. William Nichols, and married him on June 15, 1949. Bill and Claudine became parents to their son, David Michael Nichols and their daughter, Claudia Nichols Quigg.

Bill was a pastor in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and together they served churches in Poteau, OK, Augusta, KS, Kansas City, KS, Decatur, IL, and Washington, DC. He also served as General Minister and President of the Disciples at their headquarters in Indianapolis, IN. In each of these communities, Claudine created a welcoming home and participated deeply in the life of the church and in the community. Claudine believed that her role as minister's wife was a ministry in itself.

Claudine began her college education at Pittsburg State University but completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Kansas and her masters degree at the University of Illinois. Claudine taught for many years in public schools, enjoying her third graders and later providing remedial education to children who struggled to learn to read.

Claudine's church work included serving as an elder, singing in the choir, directing a community-wide Vacation Bible School, sponsoring youth groups and women's groups, and a long stint teaching an adult Sunday School class. She was herself a lifetime learner, and was enthusiastic about supporting the learning of others.

Claudine's primary passion in life was children. This included children she taught and children in the church, as well as her own two children; seven grandchildren: Maggie, Jesse, Betsy, Michala, Sally, Noah, and Benjamin; and sixteen great-grandchildren: Ezra, Isabella, Charlie, Mason, Reef, Trajan, Lauren, Jane, Joslin, Parker, Emmy, Rayna, Chloe, Malachi, Liberty, and Talyn.

Claudine also enjoyed her associations through groups such as PEO-Chapter IF (IL), Delta Kappa Gamma, and Sigma Alpha Iota. Her friends in these groups and through church affiliations enriched her life.

Claudine and Bill enjoyed travel and were able to see much of this world. Looking at photo albums from their many trips brought her great pleasure, as did reading good books and working crossword puzzles. She also loved music throughout her life, despite her own hearing challenges.

Claudine was predeceased by her parents; brothers; husband; son; and son-in-law, Leo Quigg. She is survived by her daughter and her daughter-in-law, Carol Nichols, as well as all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those wishing to honor Claudine with a memorial gift may make one to either Central Christian Church, 650 W. William, Decatur, IL 62522 or to Baby TALK, 355 E. Marietta, Decatur, IL 62521.