DECATUR — Margaret J. Gillis, 92, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. Margaret was born on June 3, 1928 in Taylorville, IL, the daughter of Herman Rever and Mary (Loreth) Rever. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and worked in housekeeping at St. Mary's Hospital until retiring.
Surviving are her children: Ladonna Gist of Decatur, Marilyn (Lynn) Miles of OK, Marcia (Mark) Jewell of Decatur, Mona Hickey of Decatur, and Carl (Lori) Gillis of Decatur; 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and three sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Assumption; visitation will be one hour before the service in the church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Assumption.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
