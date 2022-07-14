July 16, 1929 - July 13, 2022

ARGENTA — Margaret L. Elliott, 92, of Argenta, IL, passed away 7:51 A.M. July 13, 2022, in her residence surrounded by family.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 PM Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL, with Pastor Jonathan Scott officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 - 1:00 PM Saturday at Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL.

Margaret was born July 16, 1929, in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Lonnie and Wilma (Walton) Alexander. She married Gerald E. Elliott December 10, 1949, in Taylorville, IL. He passed away January 22, 1982.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth G. (Sandi) Elliott, Fisher, IL; and daughter, Dianne L. Kostner, Argenta, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Wanda Ford; and two brothers: Don Barbee and Leonard Barbee.

Margaret graduated from Woodruff High School, Peoria, IL, and attended Bradley University. She joined the Argenta Presbyterian Church on January 29, 1956, and served as church school superintendent, choir member, deacon, elder, chair and secretary of PW (women's group). She was a member of DMH Lodestar and the Prairie River Historical Society. Margaret worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital for 23 years as a computer operator and procedure writer.

