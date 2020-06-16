Margaret Lee Michael

She was born September 10, 1953, to Thomas and Dana (Ross) Pavelonis, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Jim Mayes on July 5, 1985. Margie retired from Crawford, Murphy and Tilly, Inc. and was a member of Laurel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, crafting, cooking, fishing, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Thomas Lee (Lacy) Michael, Jeffrey Lee (Wendy) Michael, Nick Andrew (Tori) Mayes, Pat Ryan Mayes; grandchildren, Bella, Kaleb, Abby, Lauren, Carson, and Kyle Michael; sisters, Diane (Danny) Gietl and Mary (Greg) Davis; and several nieces and nephews.