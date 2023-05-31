Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aug. 9, 1930 - May 29, 2023

DECATUR — Margaret (Marge) M. Heynen, 92, died Monday, May 29, 2023, at DMH. She was a lifelong resident of Decatur. She was loved by many and touched many hearts. Her caring heart was her trademark.

Survived by her son, Stephen of Paris, IL; and daughters: Joan (Kevin) Durchholz and Laurie (Rocky) Van Natta; grandchildren: Larry, Kerri, Jennifer, Julie and Hailey; great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Her husband Lawrence and daughter Mary Kay preceded her in death along with her brothers: George and Robert Midden and her parents.

We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Evergreen Senior Living Center, Dr. Ahmad and the Staff at DMH Emergency Room.

There will be a funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church, 742 E Clay Street, Decatur, IL, Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11:00, no visitation, and the burial will be at Calvary Cemetery (2001 North 1st., Springfiled, IL). Central Cremation (110 West Weaver Road, Forsyth, IL) is in charge of funeral arrangements.

Donations may be made to Ss. James and Patrick Church.