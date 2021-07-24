DECATUR — Margaret "Margie" L. Stafford-Vaughan, of Decatur, Illinois slipped safely into the arms of the Angels on July 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.

Margie was born the daughter of Victor and Goldie (Sims) Stafford on May 13, 1933. Margie graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1951.

Margie was married to James M. Ross at St. Patrick's Church in Decatur on June 16, 1953. Together they raised nine children: Gayle (Doc) Ross, Randy Ross, Patrick Ross, Jennifer Ross, Michael Ross, Rick Ross, Shannon Ross, Shawn Ross, James C. Ross.

Margie married Charles "Richard" Vaughan in February of 1995.

Margie worked as Executive Administrative Assistant for several former Illinois State Senators. Margie retired from the State of Illinois at the age of 70.

Margie is survived by her devoted husband, Richard, her sister Shirley of Macon, GA, her children, 19 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, her brother George Stafford, and her baby sister Betty (Stafford) Thompson.

A visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM will be held on Sunday, July 25 at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. A funeral mass to celebrate the life of Margaret will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Decatur on Monday, July 26th at 10:00 AM. The completion of the Rosary will precede this service at 9:30AM on Monday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will take place at Macon County Memorial Park following the service.

Margie's family would like to express our gratitude to Keisha, Brenda, Dee, Brooke, Joy, Theresa, Dr. Kola, Dr. Bangash, and Dr. Jatoi, all of the nurses, CNA's and staff of St. Mary's Hospital IMC. who provided our Mother with true Care and Compassion.

Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com