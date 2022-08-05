Margaret Mary Laughery

Aug. 29, 1931 - Aug.t 2, 2022

DECATUR — Margaret Mary (Cahill) Laughery, 90, of Decatur, died August 2, 2022, at her residence.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3850 Lourdes Drive, Decatur. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:00 AM, Wednesday, at the church. Burial will be at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

Memorials in Margaret's honor may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

She was born August 29, 1931, in Decatur, daughter of Vincent and Mildred (Dobson) Cahill. She was a 1949, graduate of Saint Teresa High School. Before her marriage, she worked for Pi Beta Phi Sorority at Millikin University, and for Emerson Piano House.

She married Donald Laughery on September 15, 1956, at Saint James Catholic Church, Decatur. They moved to Oreana in 1957, where they lived until 2019. In the 1960s she worked to secure public-library services for Oreana. During the 1970s she was a secretary for the Argenta-Oreana school district.

She was a founding member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish when it was established in 1958.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. Surviving are her sister, Beverly Kleiss of Forsyth; children: the Reverend Kevin Laughery of Troy, Kathleen Yates of Minneapolis, Gregory (Mary) of Gibson City, and Mark (Tammy) of Decatur; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff of Randall Residence and Elara Caring for their exceptional and loving care for both Don and Margaret.

