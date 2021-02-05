SPRINGFIELD — Margaret Metzler Robinson, 93, passed away on January 29, 2021 at Concordia Village Skilled Care with her daughter at her side. Margaret was born in Decatur, IL on February 3, 1927. She was the daughter of Arthur M. and Florence B. Metzler. She attended Decatur Public Schools through Sophomore year, then graduated high school from Ferry Hall School in Lake Forest, IL. She attended the University of Illinois, where she met her future husband, Donald R. Robinson. They married in 1950 and had three children: Don, Susy, and Brian.
Margaret was a Lifetime Member of Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Junior Welfare Association, and had been a long-time member of the Country Club of Decatur. She was a member of Delta Gamma social sorority at the U of I. She participated in many activities but especially loved to travel, watch soap operas, game shows, play cards, dominoes, and dancing. She was extremely accomplished at sewing, did remarkable needlework, made hats for her sorority sisters during her college years, and had a penchant for anything sweet!
Her survivors include her children: Donald Robinson, Jr. (Tammy), and Susy Smiley (Steve Logue); grandchildren: Tyler Robinson, Hayley Robinson, and Jonathan Weeks. She is also survived by three nieces and a cousin.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, her son Brian, her parents and her older sister, Martha Record.
A private memorial service will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, send any donation to a pet charity of your choice, and give your pet a hug for her. Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of arrangements.
Susy would like to thank the special nurses and staff on Summer Breeze corridor at Concordia Village Skilled Care for the loving and exceptional care they provided her mother during her short stay. She would also like to thank those workers that helped Margaret during her time at Bickford House and the hospice workers with Traditions Health.
Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.