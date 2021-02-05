SPRINGFIELD — Margaret Metzler Robinson, 93, passed away on January 29, 2021 at Concordia Village Skilled Care with her daughter at her side. Margaret was born in Decatur, IL on February 3, 1927. She was the daughter of Arthur M. and Florence B. Metzler. She attended Decatur Public Schools through Sophomore year, then graduated high school from Ferry Hall School in Lake Forest, IL. She attended the University of Illinois, where she met her future husband, Donald R. Robinson. They married in 1950 and had three children: Don, Susy, and Brian.

Margaret was a Lifetime Member of Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Junior Welfare Association, and had been a long-time member of the Country Club of Decatur. She was a member of Delta Gamma social sorority at the U of I. She participated in many activities but especially loved to travel, watch soap operas, game shows, play cards, dominoes, and dancing. She was extremely accomplished at sewing, did remarkable needlework, made hats for her sorority sisters during her college years, and had a penchant for anything sweet!

Her survivors include her children: Donald Robinson, Jr. (Tammy), and Susy Smiley (Steve Logue); grandchildren: Tyler Robinson, Hayley Robinson, and Jonathan Weeks. She is also survived by three nieces and a cousin.