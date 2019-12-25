DECATUR -- Margaret “Peggy” Madden passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at home in Decatur, Illinois at the age of 89. She lived a life full of joy, love, and good cheer, and if given the last word about her life, she would have said, “I had a ball!!” We will all celebrate her open-hearted spirit forever.
Margaret Ann Goodheart Madden was born in Great Neck, New York on January 24, 1930 to William and Marybelle Goodheart. She was soon joined by siblings William and
Elizabeth. Peggy loved living in New York and often recalled making train trips with her brother “Billy” into the city to watch the Yankees or with her family to see a show. She spoke fondly of the interesting people she met over the years through her father's New York-based talent agency, Music Corporation of America (MCA).
The family moved to Preble County, Ohio in 1943 after acquiring a farm to raise Aberdeen-Angus cattle, Hampshire hogs, and certified seed. Peggy loved living on the farm and taking care of the animals. Recently, she visited her childhood home near Eaton to attend the Preble County Historical Society's event to honor her beloved father and his contributions to the community.
At the age of 17, Peggy attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1950. While at Illinois, she pledged Alpha Chi Omega sorority, which resulted in many lifelong friendships.
She first met and fell in love with George “Bill” William Madden after mutual friends introduced them at a sorority/fraternity event. They wed in 1950 and had eight children: Elizabeth “Betty” (Dan) Fox, Leslie (Bill) Penn, Nancy, Sally Betscher, Scott (Lisa), Wendy (Chris) Burke, Amy (John) Lazzaretto, and Jeff (Elizabeth). Peggy and Bill shared their love of travel, music, entertaining, nurturing friendships, and spending summer days on the shores of Lake Michigan. She was loved and adored by 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Peggy was also the proud and loving owner of many pets over the years, most recently her sweet black standard poodle, Dino.
Peggy was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Elizabeth Ann (1939-1946), her husbands: Bill Madden (1925-2003), Robert Lloyd, and Richard “Dick” Phillips, and her daughters Elizabeth Madden Fox (1951-1998) and Nancy Lee Madden (1955-2016).
Peggy and Bill lived in Decatur and became active members of their community. Peggy joined the Junior Welfare League and P.E.O. Together, they supported the Decatur Arts Council to sponsor theater events to raise funds in support of the arts in the community. She also volunteered and served on various boards and committees for Planned Parenthood, the YWCA, the YMCA, Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Decatur School Board to promote and support the well-being of others throughout the community. In recognition of all of her time, energy, and commitments to community organizations, Peggy was honored by the Women of Excellence, the Girls Scouts, the DMH Foundation, and the YMCA at their annual events. At the time of her death, she remained an active trustee for the Millikin University Board of Trustees and was excited about doing her part to select the next university president.
After losing Bill in 2003, Peggy married Bob Lloyd, who had recently lost his wife. The two had been lifelong neighbors and shared a short but happy time together enjoying mutual friends and common interests. After Bob died in 2007, Peggy reconnected with a longtime friend, Richard “Dick” Phillips of Northbrook, IL who had recently lost his wife. Peggy and Dick enjoyed ten wonderful years together traveling, seeing theater and musical performances, and visiting family and friends. Peggy was saddened when Dick passed away in October 2019.
Peggy Madden was a life enthusiast with an open, good heart. She loved meeting new friends and celebrating with old friends, giving of herself to her community, and making other people feel good about themselves and their lives. “I had a blast in Decatur. I could never leave my life or my friends here,” she was quoted as saying in the Augusteptember 2016 edition of the Decatur magazine.
Throughout her life, she was a student and patron of the arts and a travel enthusiast. She worked passionately to make the arts more enduring and available to future generations. Bill and Peggy's establishment of the Goodheart event at Millikin University allowed for Millikin students to attend many outstanding, current entertainment events free of charge.
Peggy loved to find the humor within any situation, even the really tough ones. As we remember her life, let us all remember how simple it is to find the joy that is right in front of us.
A memorial service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Decatur, Illinois on Monday, December 30,, 2019 at 3pm. A reception will follow at the Country Club of Decatur at 5pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Millikin University's School of Theater and Dance, Planned Parenthood, or the YMCA of Decatur.
