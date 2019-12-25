Margaret "Peggy" Madden

She first met and fell in love with George “Bill” William Madden after mutual friends introduced them at a sorority/fraternity event. They wed in 1950 and had eight children: Elizabeth “Betty” (Dan) Fox, Leslie (Bill) Penn, Nancy, Sally Betscher, Scott (Lisa), Wendy (Chris) Burke, Amy (John) Lazzaretto, and Jeff (Elizabeth). Peggy and Bill shared their love of travel, music, entertaining, nurturing friendships, and spending summer days on the shores of Lake Michigan. She was loved and adored by 23 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Peggy was also the proud and loving owner of many pets over the years, most recently her sweet black standard poodle, Dino.

Peggy and Bill lived in Decatur and became active members of their community. Peggy joined the Junior Welfare League and P.E.O. Together, they supported the Decatur Arts Council to sponsor theater events to raise funds in support of the arts in the community. She also volunteered and served on various boards and committees for Planned Parenthood, the YWCA, the YMCA, Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Decatur School Board to promote and support the well-being of others throughout the community. In recognition of all of her time, energy, and commitments to community organizations, Peggy was honored by the Women of Excellence, the Girls Scouts, the DMH Foundation, and the YMCA at their annual events. At the time of her death, she remained an active trustee for the Millikin University Board of Trustees and was excited about doing her part to select the next university president.