March 9, 1930 - June 16, 2023

Margaret Katherine (Peggy) Murton Miller departed her loving family Friday, June 16, 2023.

Peggy was born March 9, 1930, in East Chicago, IN, the daughter of Arthur Edward and Margaret Thacker Murton. She lived in Northern Indiana until the family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, in 1942. After graduating Mt. Lebanon High School, Peggy attended Purdue University earning a BS in Home Economics. During her years at Purdue, Peggy was active in a number of organizations including Chi Omega Fraternity where she served as President.

Peggy met her husband, Theodore (Ted) F. Miller, at Purdue and they were married in Pittsburgh on December 27, 1952. During her early married years, Peggy worked as a preschool teacher at the National Child Research Center in Washington D.C. After Ted completed his service in the Army Corps of Engineers, the couple settled in Decatur, IL.

Peggy was a 65-year member of Ss. James and Patrick Parish. Peggy also was a "doer" in the community, having volunteered for, and led many organizations. She was on the Board of the Girls Welfare Home, served as Co-Chair for the Decatur Fun Fair (fundraiser benefitting both Decatur hospitals), was a life member and President of Junior Welfare Association, and was a member and President of the Decatur Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Peggy also served on the Board of Directors of the Decatur Memorial Hospital for nine years and was a member of the Graduate Directors Council. A bit later in life, an opportunity to represent Doncaster as a part-time Fashion Consultant was presented and Peggy decided to give it a try. After 40 wonderful years, she retired in 2011, at the age of 81! Peggy also was a loyal member of the GR Chapter of PEO.

Everywhere she went, Peggy made wonderful friends. She loved nothing more than a social gathering with friends, and of course, family, where she would tell stories and regale those around her. Her life was made richer and more meaningful through those many, special relationships and, as she was famous for saying, "That's all there is to it!"

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Mim) and husband Dan Munzel of Ann Arbor, MI, and their children: Caroline Brant and Matt Munzel; son, Theodore (Ted) and wife Sue Miller of Decatur, IL, and their children: Natalie and Evan; son, Andrew and wife Dana Miller of Prior Lake, MN, and their children: Sophia, Alexander and Bennett; and niece, Rosella (Rosey) Murton of Tallahassee, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents; and her brother, Arthur T. Murton.

She will be missed by many who loved her and adored being in her company.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick Church on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church starting at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sister Lucy Education Fund for St. Patrick Catholic School through the Community Foundation of Macon County, IL. Burial will be at Fairlawn Cemetery.

Condolences may be left to Peggy's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.