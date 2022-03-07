WATSEKA — Margaret R. Moore, age 72, of Watseka, and formerly of Piper City, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville, IN.

She was born March 12, 1949 in Decatur, the daughter of John and Frances Knapp Beneze.

Margaret married Melver Moore on June 18, 1973, in Johnstown, CO.

She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur. She loved making cards. Margaret had been a church secretary at First Assembly Church in Watseka for many years.

Surviving are her husband of 48-years, Melver Moore of Piper City; two sons: Melver Benjamin and Jennifer Moore of Florida and Marcus John Moore of Ottawa; fore siblings: Rebecca Songer of Florida, Joan F. and Joe Royer of Colorado, John A. Jr. and Robin Beneze of Filmore and Martha and Michael Degutis of Champaign; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents and one brother-in-law, Mike Songer.

Visitation will be held 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee.

An additional visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. funeral service on Friday, March 11, 2022, also at the funeral home. Rev. Josh Denoyer will officiate the ceremony.

Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Macon County Memorial Park Cemetery, 5700 W. Main St., Decatur, IL, 62522.

Memorials may be made to the First Assembly of God in Limestone.

