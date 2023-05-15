Feb. 10, 1941 - May 12, 2023

MACON — Margaret Schram, 82, of Macon, IL, died on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Services to celebrate Margaret's life will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home in Macon. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. prior to the services at the funeral home.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to the South Macon Fire Department, in memory of Maggie Schram. Refreshments at the Masonic Lodge in Moweaqua, immediately following the service.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 971 Prescott Ct. Macon, view the expanded online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.