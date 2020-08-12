DECATUR — Margaret Therese “Peggy” Bell, 89, of Decatur passed away August 10, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 10:00-10:45, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Peggy's honor may be made to St. James Parrish or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Peggy was born February 3, 1931 in Decatur, the daughter of Fenton Edward and Margaret Cecilia (Knoblock) Gogerty. She married Channing C. Bell, Sr. on March 27, 1954 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on June 3, 1990. Peggy worked at AE Staley in the Corporate Office, and the Macon County Tax Assessors Office. She was also a Certified Life Underwriter, District Agent for the Prudential Insurance Company. After retirement, she served as marketing director for Hickory Point Christian Village Garden Homes and also assisted in St. Patrick's rectory office. She was a voracious reader and truly enjoyed her Irish heritage and genealogy. Peggy most treasured her family and time spent with her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was a member of the Garden Club, St. Theresa High School “1949'ers” group and was a lifetime member of Sts. James and Patrick Parrish in Decatur.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Robinson of Decatur, Channing Bell, Jr. (Penny) of Cadiz, KY, Brian Bell (Susan) of Decatur, Barry Bell (Diane O'Meara Smith) of Katy, TX, and Kristi Ruderman (Adam) of Decatur; grandchildren, Melanie Yancey (Todd), Brandon Allison (Elena), Kara Robinson, Ashley Edwards, Layla Edwards (Casey), Casey Robinson (Monica), Megan Bell (Brandon), Jeremy Ruderman (Rachel), Kaylie Ruderman (Ryan), and Colleen Bell (Thomas); great-grandchildren, Juliet, Beckett, Zavery, Zalen, and Adalynn and great-great-grandchildren, Annamaria and Brandon Scott Allison; sister-in-law, Bette Reed (Curt) and very special friend, Ann Daily; as well as all of her dear friends in the “1949'ers”.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Channing C. Bell, Sr.; brother, Vincent and wife Elizabeth Gogerty; and son-in-law Dennis Robinson.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com
