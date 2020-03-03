DECATUR — Margaret Y. “Bonnie” Pambianco, 75, of Decatur, IL passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Private family services were held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Lung Association or to the Cuttill family.
Bonnie was born on November 15, 1944 in Decatur, IL. She retired as a RN in 2011 from Decatur Memorial Hospital after 40 years of service. Bonnie was an avid reader, especially Amish romance novels. She was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed gambling and her pets.
Bonnie is survived by her children: Shari (Michael) Bruce, Shelli Brunner and Toni L. (Darren) Cuttill all of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Matthew (Brittney) Bruce, Mason Bruce, Clay Brunner, Rylee (Jonah) Pratt, Logan Cuttill, Wyatt Cuttill and Quinn Cuttill; special friends: Connie and Mida.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister.
Memories of Bonnie may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
