MT. ZION — Margery A. Brown, 83, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 2:56 A.M., on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Heritage Manor Healthcare Center, Mt. Zion, IL.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding by the suggestions set forth. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Long Creek United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL. The Pastor Haley Hausman will officiate. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Long Creek United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.
Margery was born on November 30, 1937 in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Irvin and Fayette Dickinson Ellis. She married Donald H. Brown on October 23, 1955 in Decatur, IL, and he passed away on May 22, 2018. Surviving children include: Gary (Ina) Brown of Elwin, IL, Keith Brown of Dalton City, IL, and Sue (Jeff) Kuznia of Decatur, IL. Surviving grandchildren are: Dustin (Chelsea) Brown, Andrew (Megan) Brown, Hillary (Matt) Waegelein, Ashley Brown and Katie Kuznia. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren: Aiden Miller, Cohen Eubanks, Mason Brown, Grady Brown, Parker Brown and Cora Waegelein; as well as a brother, Jim (Edwina) Ellis of Decatur, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister; Roberta York.
Margery was a member of the Long Creek United Methodist Church. She was a waitress for over 40 years at the East End Grill. She loved chocolate milkshakes, and cross word puzzles, but her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and all of their activities. The family would like to say a special thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor for the excellent care of their mother.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL, has the honor to serve the family of Margery A. Brown, "Our Family is Here to Serve Your Family". Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.