MT. ZION — Margery A. Brown, 83, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 2:56 A.M., on Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Heritage Manor Healthcare Center, Mt. Zion, IL.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding by the suggestions set forth. Private funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at the Long Creek United Methodist Church, Decatur, IL. The Pastor Haley Hausman will officiate. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek, IL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Long Creek United Methodist Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Margery was born on November 30, 1937 in Decatur, IL, a daughter of Irvin and Fayette Dickinson Ellis. She married Donald H. Brown on October 23, 1955 in Decatur, IL, and he passed away on May 22, 2018. Surviving children include: Gary (Ina) Brown of Elwin, IL, Keith Brown of Dalton City, IL, and Sue (Jeff) Kuznia of Decatur, IL. Surviving grandchildren are: Dustin (Chelsea) Brown, Andrew (Megan) Brown, Hillary (Matt) Waegelein, Ashley Brown and Katie Kuznia. Also surviving are six great-grandchildren: Aiden Miller, Cohen Eubanks, Mason Brown, Grady Brown, Parker Brown and Cora Waegelein; as well as a brother, Jim (Edwina) Ellis of Decatur, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister; Roberta York.