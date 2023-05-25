Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jan. 17, 1940 - May 22, 2023

SPRINGFIELD — Margery Lois Knierim Wilcoxen, 83, of Springfield, formerly of Decatur, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023, at her home.

She was born on January 17, 1940, in Decatur, the daughter of Chester A. and Colborne Sims Knierim. She married Samuel Wilcoxen on August 26, 1962, and he preceded her in death.

Marge was also preceded in death by her parents; and three sisters: Helen "Susie" Knierim, Jeanette Brix, and Charlene Kessler.

She is survived by her three children: David (Lisa) Wilcoxen of Chicago, Dan (Angela) Wilcoxen of Springfield, and Carol (Brad) Conley of Kansas City; her seven grandchildren: Gail (Bine), Mark, Bethany, Lyndsey, Carly, Ben, and Emma; two brothers-in-law; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Staab Funeral Home, Springfield. Funeral Service will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Cherry Hills Church with Pastor Jeff Nelsen officiating. A lie-in-state will take place from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Cherry Hills Global Mission Fund or to the Ministers and Missionaries Benefit Board (MMBB) Heritage of Sharing.