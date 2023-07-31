Sept. 18, 1922 - July 21, 2023

DECATUR — Margery S. Fritz, age 100, died July 21, 2023.

There will be a private service for the immediate family with no visitation.

Marge was born in Norris City, IL, on September 18, 1922, to Dr. George H. Starr and Pattie (Green) Starr. She graduated from Dothan High School (Dothan, AL in 1940, attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and graduated from Washington University School of Nursing in 1944. Her graduate work was in labor/delivery at Barnes/St. Louis Maternity Hospital.

She married Dr. Herbert C. Fritz on December 18, 1943. In 1949 they moved to Decatur, IL, where her husband practiced internal medicine for 38 years. After his retirement in 1987, they traveled extensively.

Marge was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Macon County Medical Society Alliance. She was a patroness of Junior Welfare and a member for 64 years of the BW Chapter of P.E.O., where she was also a past President. She served on the board of Decatur Day Care and Cantrell Hall and was an ACBL Life Master in duplicate bridge. She had an active role in AFS, and her family hosted an AFS student for a year.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Dr. George H. Starr, Jr.; husband; and oldest son, Dr. Richard H. Fritz. Surviving are daughter, Janet F. Early (Edward); sons: Dr. Robert C. Fritz (Catherine Pendleton) and Dr. Randall J. Fritz (Dorothea); daughter-in-law, Nancy Fritz; grandchildren: Anne Jost-Fritz (Jan), Julie Fritz (Travis Lee), Rebecca Owen (Andrew), Melissa Early, Peter Fritz, and Carolyn Fritz; great-grandchildren: Felix Jost-Fritz, Fiona Jost-Fritz, Fabian Jost-Fritz, Senna Lee, Oliver Owen, and Abigail Owen; and nephew, William Starr.

The family thanks the dedicated staff of Primrose Retirement Communities for their care.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charitable organization of your choice.