× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALEM - Mrs. Margie Ann Elliott, age 80, of Salem, passed away Thursday, July 16 at Salem Crossing.

Mrs. Elliott was born December 26, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky the daughter of Phillip O'Bryan and Dorothy Tomasco O'Bryan, and was raised by her grandparents: Joe and Mary Owsley. She was retired from East Washington Schools. She was a member of Westview Christian Church.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Harold Elliott on February 1, 2017. She is survived by her son: Travis C. Elliott (Tamara Jo) of Campbellsburg, a step- daughter: Myra Kay Sharp of Decatur, Illinois, a sister: Sharon O'Bryan of Bloomington, three grandchildren: Mariah Applegate (Nicholas James), Wade Levi Elliott, and Tammy Kay Day (Terry), and two great-grandchildren: Hansley James Applegate and Harrison Reid Applegate.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11AM at Westview Christian Church. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday from 4-8 PM at Westview Christian Church and Tuesday from 10 AM-time of service at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Margie Elliott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.