NIANTIC -- Margie E. Ward, 93, of Niantic, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Margie was born November 24, 1926 in Brownstown, Illinois, the daughter of Benjamin Franklin and Tressie Ada (Blankenship) Porter. She was a devoted homemaker, housekeeper, and member of the Niantic United Methodist Church. Margie enjoyed crocheting and embroidery work, putting puzzles together, and was a formidable Scrabble opponent. She married Franklin Paul Ward on August 17, 1943. He preceded her in death on December 29, 1996. She lived independently in Niantic after the passing of her beloved husband until she became a resident of Fair Havens Christian Village in 2012.

Margie is survived by her children Dorothy Beck (Randy Mims) and Roger (Teri) Ward, twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Margie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sons, one daughter, two grandsons, and seven brothers and sisters.

Services to celebrate Margie's life will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Macon County Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association or the Niantic United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

