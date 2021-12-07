MOWEAQUA — Margo S. Campbell, 74, of Moweaqua, IL, passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

A service to honor and celebrate Margo's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Macon. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Margo will be laid to rest in IOOF Cemetery, Moweaqua, IL.

Margo was born on February 27, 1947 in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Russell and Nellie (Long) Bergschneider. She married LeRoy "Bud" Campbell on February 27, 1966. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2018. Margo retired from St. Mary's Hospital as an admitting clerk and from Prairie Farms Dairy in Decatur. She loved animals and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margo is survived by her daughters: Christina (Bill) Tuttle of Dalton City, IL, and Jennifer (Erik) Lindahl of Collierville, TN; sons: Todd Campbell of Theresa, WI, and Jeremy Campbell of Taylorville, IL; sisters: Shirley Harshbarger of Decatur, IL, and Marilyn Ray of Sullivan, IL; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers: Russell Bergschneider and Bob Bergschneider, and her sister, Pat Landers.

