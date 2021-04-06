MORTON - Margo Tish, 77, of Morton, IL, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Margo was born July 23, 1943 in Ft. Worth, TX, the daughter of Howard and Hallie Cooper.

Margo was a loving wife, mother and grandma. She enjoyed 22 years as an OB nurse at Decatur Memorial Hospital and also loved cooking and baking with her granddaughters on their many sleepovers.

Margo is survived by her husband, Richard Tish; sons, Jason and Jeremiah Tish; step-daughter, Anne Graham; brother Howard Cooper and grandchildren Alexis, Jessi and Piper Tish, as well as many extended family and friends.

A graveside Memorial Service for Margo will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL. All COVID protocols will be followed.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.