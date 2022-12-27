Marguerite Hargus

Jan. 8, 1936 - Dec. 22, 2022

NORMAL - Marguerite Hargus, 86, of Normal, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center, Normal. She was born January 8, 1936, in Luxembourg, the daughter of Joseph and Anne Herzig Loutsch.

Survivors include two sons: Eric (Kathy) Hargus, Powder Springs, GA, and Scott (Marcene) Hargus, Hudson; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; including her angel on this earth Christopher, who was at her side the days preceding and as she departed on her journey to heaven.

Marguerite immigrated to the United States in 1957, working at a publishing house in the Chicagoland suburbs. As her family grew, she became a stay-at-home mom while working evenings as a waitress to support her family. She loved being outdoors, tending to her garden, feeding the neighborhood squirrels, and relaxing on her patio. Eventually relocating to central Illinois she cherished the times she spent with her grandchildren, making them smile and building memories that will last their lifetime.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sugar Creek Alzheimer's Special Care Center and Transitions Hospice for all their care and support of Marguerite and her family.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) in Marguerite's name.