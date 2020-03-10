Maria Marta Meixner

Marta is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert C. Meixner of Vienna, VA, sons Robert C. Meixner, Jr. (Kristie) of Reston, VA, R. Carlos Meixner (Meredith) of Culpeper, VA and John F. Meixner of Vienna, VA; Grandchildren Ryan C. Meixner (Sum) of Reston, VA, Gabrielle Meixner of Reston, VA, John “Jack” Meixner of Reston, VA and Hannah Meixner of Culpeper, VA, a sister Margarita Casaccia Hennessy (Jack) of Tuxedo Park, NY, a brother Carlos Casaccia of Aregua, Paraguay; a nephew, 3 nieces and numerous cousins.

After finishing primary school, Marta went to a 3 year Finishing School, studying Languages, Literature, Western World History, Geography along with Arts and Music. Marta, met her future husband while working as an Administrative Assistant in the American Embassy in Asuncion, Paraguay, Bob was a U.S. Marine Security Guard. They Married in San Lorenzo, Paraguay on May 5, 1964.After she came to the United States, Marta did volunteer work in Schools her children attended. She was a Teacher's Aide in the San Francisco Public School on the Naval Base Treasure Island, San Francisco, California where Bob was Stationed. Marta Retired in 2007 after 27 years working for VIARyn CorpsSC as an Accountant. After retirement Marta attended events and lectures in the OLLI at George Mason University and was an avid reader.