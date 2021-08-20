DECATUR — Marian A. Dondeville, 94, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marian was born on July 19, 1927, in Champaign, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Nellie Elizabeth (Kaller) Larry. She married William E. Dondeville Jr. on November 9, 1963. Marian was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Decatur, and she joined in many activities of the ladies' group there. She worked tirelessly and gave of herself her whole life. In her free time, she was an avid golfer.

Marian is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Mixell of Decatur; grandchildren: Stephen Mixell of Decatur and Erica Barger of Jefferson City, MO; great-grandchildren: Julia (Azure) Nicole of Clarksville TN and Adriauna Barger of Jefferson City, MO; great-great-grandchild: Danny Nicole; brother-in-law Robert (Bev) Dondeville; sister-in-law Diane (Gary) Hicks; and many nieces and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, three brothers, one sister, and her special niece Brenda Faught.

A funeral service will be held graveside on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Graceland Cemetery. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing services. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and/or Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

