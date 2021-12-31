SHOW LOW, Arizona — Marianne Klisares, 84, died December 23, 2021, with her family by her side in Show Low, AZ.

She was born September 18, 1937, the only child of Frank and Lucille Schikowski. She married Don Klisares on October 8, 1966; and was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don, her daughter-in-law Paula (Harrison) Klisares and her grandson, Austin Hull Klisares.

She is survived by five children: Steven Klisares of Peoria, IL, Kathryn (and Scott) Spitznagle of Edwards, IL, David (and Kathy) Klisares of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Tim (and Michelle) Klisares of Aurora, IL, and Graham (and Chris) Klisares of Show Low, AZ. She also had 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Marianne was a deacon at First Federated Church, a member of the Women's Club and a member of the PEO Chapter FQ.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on January 7, 2022, at First Federated Church, 3625 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL, with visitation one-hour prior to the service. The Rev. Steve Barch will officiate. Inurnment will be private in a family ceremony at another time.

Guests are welcome to join the family for a luncheon served at the church immediately following the service.

Memorials are suggested to First Federated Church.

Condolences and memories may be shared through Woolsey-Wilton.com.