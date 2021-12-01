DECATUR — Marianne M. Milnor, 68, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 6:30 p.m., Monday, November 29, 2021, at Mason Point, Sullivan, IL.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time, Monday morning at the church. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home Mt. Zion is serving the family. Burial will be held at a later date in San Diego, CA.

Memorials may be made in Marianne's memory c/o the Parkinson's Foundation. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Marianne was born November 29, 1953, in The Hague, Netherlands, the daughter of Gerrit and Mary Ann (Van Hessen) Moyen. Marianne was a retired teacher having worked in Decatur Public Schools District #61 doing home study and later in the Buffalo School District working in special education. She also worked as a childcare worker for Webster Cantrell Hall in Decatur. Marianne was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church having been active in the bell choir and chancel choir and was responsible for founding the prayer shawl ministry. She was passionate about Native American Culture. She advocated for Native American rights and people with disabilities.

Surviving is her daughter, Carrie Scheiter (Bob) of Mt. Zion, IL; son, Mark Milnor (Stacey) of Mt. Zion, IL; sisters: Patty Coy (Tom) of Santa Maria, CA, and Barb Messelt (Eric) of Lacey, WA; grandchildren: Noah, Audrey, and Mason.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Otto Moyen-van Slimming.