Sept. 19, 1929 - July 3, 2022

A 1951, BA graduate in history and drama from Millikin University, Marianne Milnes Wattley, 92, passed on July 3, 2022, in Ridgefield CT. Marianne had lived in Englewood, NJ, for 42 years and her husband was the late Ralph P. Wattley, president and owner of a graphic design company in New York City, specializing in corporate literature. Marianne grew up in Decatur the daughter of Charles Edward and Madalene Lines Milnes.

A 1946, National Honor Society graduate of Decatur High School, she attended Gulf Park Junior College for women in Gulfport, MS, prior to transferring to Millikin. As a youth, Marianne loved her music and dance classes at the Millikin Conservatory.

She worked at CBS, to become known as the Tiffany network, in NYC in the Presentation Department from 1951 to 1957. Television, in its infancy was "live" and in black and white and in the "golden age" of programming with "Playhouse 90," "Omnibus," and Edward R. Murrow and his boys reporting the news.

She returned to Decatur and continued with the then WTVP station (Metromedia ABC affiliate) as copywriter and then clearing national sales orders. She accepted a transfer to Metromedia's D.C. station in July 1965, as Administrative Assistant to the Vice President, General Manager. Her television career returned her to New York City in 1976, at WNEW-TV until she became Director of Administrative Services for the program syndication division, Metromedia Producers Corporation. She concluded the Metromedia affiliation with the Metro TV Sales Division in 1983.

She and her husband appreciated the music, theater, and art programs available in the NYC area and the beginning Harms Theater (now Bergen PAC) in Englewood. She was active with the American Association of University Women in Decatur, at the Illinois state and in D.C. Marianne was also a member of the American Women in Radio and Television, attending many of their national meetings and post-convention travel trips including Hawaii and Bermuda. Marianne worked in the Literacy program at the Englewood Public Library and was Librarian at the Christian Science Reading Room in Englewood for a number of years as part of her active membership in the First Church, of Christ, Scientist and the last seven years in Ridgefield, CT.

Marianne spent the last four years at Ridgefield Crossings and was active as president of the Residents Council and a member of the welcoming and library committees. She also thoroughly enjoyed classes in writing, poetry, painting and film at Ridgefield's Founders Hall.

Relatives include three nephews, Clifford, Glenn, and Wayne Wattley in CT and Mass; grand and great-grand nieces and nephews; and many Milnes relatives in the Midwest.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Internment will be at the Macon County Memorial Park in Decatur.