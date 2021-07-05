DECATUR — Marie Elaine Bilyeu, 79, of Decatur, IL. passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Heritage Health Mt. Zion, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday (07-07-2021) at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street, with visitation from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Moweaqua, IL.

Memorials may be made to: Alzheimers Association.

Elaine was born on June 17, 1942, the daughter of John Merold and Mary Elizabeth (Ferrel) Merold.

She was in Women of the Moose Fraternal Organization, Decatur, IL, loved watching the Cubs play, and she retired from St. Mary's Hospital after 30 plus years of service.

Surviving is her son, Jeff Bilyeu and wife DeLynn of Prosper, TX; grandchildren: Tiffany Tocco and husband Jim of Forsyth, IL and Taylor Younker and husband Trent of Forsyth, IL; great-grandchildren: Emmaline Tocco and Hudson Younker; sister, Marilyn Brooks of Decatur, IL; and son-in-law, Troy Fleming of Oreana, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Michelle Fleming and two brothers: John David Merold and Richard Merold.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 510 W. Wood St. Decatur, IL. view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com