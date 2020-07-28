× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLUE MOUND — Marie R. Scales, 90 of Blue Mound, IL passed away at 7:55 p.m., Monday July 27, 2020, in Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 :00 A.M., Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Rev. Jason Stone, Celebrant. A Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday Evening at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Blue Mound, IL., with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Marie was born November 21, 1929, in Greenup, IL the daughter of William and Susan Neese. She married Paul Scales on September 19, 1949 in Greenup, IL. He preceded her in death on September 30, 1994. Marie retired in 1994 as a CNA from St. Mary's Hospital. She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Marie enjoyed quilting and playing bingo.