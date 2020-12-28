Marilee Anne Moody (nee Logan)

DECATUR – Marilee A. Moody, 76, of Decatur, IL passed away at home on December 24, 2020, in the company of her two daughters.

Marilee was born to Robert and Marilynn Logan on June 18, 1946. Marilee was an early and avid reader, a trait that served her well in her studies: first, in a four-year nursing program through Millikin University, where she graduated magna cum laude and became a registered nurse, and later, at the University of Illinois in the clinical psychology program. Marilee was pleased to be admitted to the highly competitive doctoral program – she was one of only two women in the incoming class. Her sharp intelligence was reflected in her academics and Marilee was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an academic honor society.

Marilee dedicated her life to serving others, whether as a registered nurse, assisting in surgeries, or as a mother of two, baking for school fundraisers. She volunteered her time in countless capacities, including counseling for a domestic violence crisis line and serving in the Junior Welfare Association.

Marilee enjoyed time spent with family (especially her grandchildren) and in her garden. She landscaped her yard, including the koi pond and waterfall, and laid a brick patio by hand.