Marilee Anne Moody (nee Logan)

DECATUR – Marilee A. Moody, 76, of Decatur, IL passed away at home on December 24, 2020, in the company of her two daughters.
Marilee was born to Robert and Marilynn Logan on June 18, 1946. Marilee was an early and avid reader, a trait that served her well in her studies: first, in a four-year nursing program through Millikin University, where she graduated magna cum laude and became a registered nurse, and later, at the University of Illinois in the clinical psychology program. Marilee was pleased to be admitted to the highly competitive doctoral program – she was one of only two women in the incoming class. Her sharp intelligence was reflected in her academics and Marilee was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, an academic honor society.
Marilee dedicated her life to serving others, whether as a registered nurse, assisting in surgeries, or as a mother of two, baking for school fundraisers. She volunteered her time in countless capacities, including counseling for a domestic violence crisis line and serving in the Junior Welfare Association.
Marilee enjoyed time spent with family (especially her grandchildren) and in her garden. She landscaped her yard, including the koi pond and waterfall, and laid a brick patio by hand.
In her final years, Marilee grew even closer to God, and she credited COPD with forcing her to slow down and recognize what was truly important. On the morning of her favorite day of the year - Christmas Eve - she passed into the unknown. Both of Marilee's daughters were at her side and, thanks to the caring hospice workers Ashilee and Pamela, her last days were filled with love and humor. The family would also like to thank her physician, Dr. Rademacher, whose care made such a difference in her life.
Marilee is survived by her mother, Marilynn Logan; brother, David Logan (Mary Anne); two daughters: Melissa Moody and Amanda Kremer-Frazier; and three grandchildren: Quinlan, Piper and Britton.
The visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on January 2, 2021 at Star of Hope Chapel Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery, followed by a private family service. Due to COVID, the visitation will be limited to ten people at one time (reservations not required). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, www.decaturgrace.com, or donor's choice.
The family of Marilee Moody has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with her arrangements. Please view Marilee's obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
