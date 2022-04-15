Marilyn Arline Gardiner

Sept. 5, 1932 - April 2, 2022

ASSUMPTION — Marilyn Arline (Williams) Gardiner, 89, of Assumption, IL, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at the Memorial Presbyterian Church in Assumption, IL, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with the visitation prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. There will be a graveside service the following day at 1:00 p.m. in Sparta, IL, where both she and her husband of 71-years will be interred together.

Marilyn was known by many names. As a professional and prolific author, she wrote under her own name, she was the Pastor's wife for over 50-years, and she was Aunt Marilyn to all her many nieces and nephews. But no matter what she did, she always said her favorite names were Mom and Grandma.

Equal to her passion for writing was her love of making music. Marilyn spent her whole life singing in choirs both in the church and in various communities. She was a proud member of the Southern Maryland Chorale Society for many years as a soprano. And when the family moved to Central Illinois, she shared her beautiful voice with the Greater Decatur Chorale.

Marilyn was born to the late Donald and Arline (Luehrs) Williams in 1932 in Sparta, IL.

Marilyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Doris; her daughters: Nelda (Jeff) and Barbi (Kevin); her nine grandchildren: John (Kelly), Matt (Crystal), Charley (Linsie), Stephanie (Dave), Brandon (Amanda), David (Virginia), Amanda, EJ, Dallas; and her eight great-grandchildren: Amberleigh, Hailey, Landon, Ethan, Grace, Colin, Vivian, and Amiyah.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; both her parents; and her sister, Donna Jean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Memorial Presbyterian Church, 303 Locust St. Assumption, IL, 62510, and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.