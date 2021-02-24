ARGENTA — Marilyn Bernice "Sally" Rowe 88 of Argenta, IL passed away 4:53 AM February 21, 2021 at Vonderlieth Living Center, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

Services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, February 27, 2021 at the Bridge Church Fellowship, Argenta, IL with Pastor Bob Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM Saturday until the time of services at the church. The family has entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Argenta, IL with arrangements. Face masks will be required at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Bridge Church Fellowship, Argenta, IL.

Sally was born January 4, 1933 in Tonica, IL the daughter of Virgil Lester and Esther (Maass) Marshall. She married Richard Dale Rowe May 11, 1952 in Tonica, IL. He passed away January 17, 2017.

Survivors include her children: Paula Jean (Ricky) Henon, Decatur, IL; Marla Sue Stephens, Argenta, IL; Gregory Allen (Tracy) Rowe, Bethany, IL; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Robert (Evelyn) Marshall, Tonica, IL; Richard Marshall, North Fort Myers, FL; and sister-in-law, Joyce Marshall, Tonica, IL.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents, one son and one brother.