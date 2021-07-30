SULLIVAN - Marilyn Book, 76, of Sullivan, passed away at 10:39 a.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Celebration of Life services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Rev. Mark Bjornbak officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 6-8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan followed by a lunch at the Sullivan First Baptist Church. Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan First Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

Marilyn was born February 18, 1945 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of Rev. Fred and Lillian Schmidt. She then moved to Turtle Lake, North Dakota in 1945, then to Madison, South Dakota in 1950, then to Victor, Iowa in 1957 and attended nursing school at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. She then moved to Sullivan in 1963. Marilyn was a very active member and pianist of the Sullivan First Baptist Church.

Marilyn married Roy Book on August 4, 1990. They lived in Lovington and Sullivan and enjoyed a lifetime with their immediate and extended families.

Surviving are her husband, Roy of Sullivan; sister, Judy (Gary) Marco of Edwardsville; brother, David Schmidt of Grayslake; the Book family; stepdaughters: Sharon (Fred) Jones and Diana (Tim) Wilson of Decatur; eight step grandchildren and eight step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother.