SANTA MONICA — Marilyn Darlene Lasco (Hall), 83, of Santa Monica, passed away October 13, 2021.

Marilyn was born to the late Otto and Emma Lasco, November 14, 1937, in Decatur, Illinois and moved to Lebanon, Tennessee for 27 years before moving to Santa Monica, CA. She is survived by her five children: Paul Norman, Robert Norman, Dawn Norman (Loureiro), Shawn Norman (Huff), Michelle Ray (Campbell); along with twelve grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was the epitome of strength and courage of how she overcame major events like surviving cancer twice and rebuilt her life after a house fire and the railroad explosion of 1974; she stood tall through it all with an unwavering faith and humility in the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, spouse (Donald Hall), and grandson (Nathan Hudspath).

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Christian Life Chapel (105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087) with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until the service. Interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com.