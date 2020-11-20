DECATUR — Marilyn E. Haynes, 87, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Marilyn was born on January 16, 1933 in Springfield, the daughter of Walter and Inez (Wilson) Eddington. A graduate of Feitshans High School and homemaker, Marilyn was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church. She married Hillary Haynes in Springfield on October 17, 1954 and he passed away on October 15, 1997.

Surviving are her daughter, Nancy and husband Jim Garner of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Kevin Garner of Warrensburg, Keith and wife Jennifer Garner of Maroa and their children Alyssa, Colin and Blaise, Hunter Chumbley, and Paige Reid, Stacy and husband Jamie Marksberry of Harristown and their daughters Abby and Emma; a brother-in-law and three nieces of Kentucky.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son Mark Haynes.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Christ United Methodist Church, 1503 N. Summit Avenue, Decatur, IL 62526.

CDC Guidelines will be followed, masks are required.