June 1, 1933 - July 7, 2022

DECATUR — Marilyn Elaine Trainer Dechert, 89, of Decatur, passed on to the Lord, Thursday, July 7, 2022 at home with her family.

Visitation will be Friday, July 15 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL. The celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Decatur, IL. Burial will follow at Boiling Springs Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to be directed to Macon County Court Appointed Advocates (CASA), First United Methodist Church, or Millikin University Women's Golf.

Marilyn was born in Decatur, IL on June 1, 1933 the daughter of Russell and Martha Fay Trainer. She married the love of her life, Richard Dechert, in 1971. Her parents and sister, Gloria Trainer Mueller preceded her in death.

Marilyn grew up across the street from Nelson Park Golf Course where she learned to love the game of golf. After graduating from Decatur High School in 1951, she attended Millikin University and won her first major tournament in the championship consolation flight of the national Women's Intercollegiate Golf Tournament. She won 9 Decatur Women's City and 5 Senior Decatur Women's Golf titles. She served as the coach of the Millikin Women's Golf Team for 12 years, starting in 2001 at the age of 69, receiving the CCIW Conference Coach of the Year award in her final season. In 2015, Marilyn was inducted into the Illinois Women's Golf Hall of Fame. She enjoyed all of the many great life-long friendships that were created through the love of the game.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church and the Covenant Sunday School Class. She was a collector of antiques and enjoyed going on antique junkets with friends to find treasures to add to her collection. Marilyn worked in the research department at Archer Daniels Midland and retired in management from Wallace Laboratories. Marilyn blessed others with her kindness and numerous sacrifices for the benefit of others throughout her life.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, of 51 years; children: Kevin Bramer of Pigeon Forge, TN, Kelly (Ann Marie) Bramer, Bettendorf, IA, Debbie (Mark) Teike, Columbus, IN, Doug Dechert, Newnan, GA and Jody Bramer (Bill) Hunt, Decatur, IL. She has 11 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Special thank you to the excellent and compassionate nurses and staff at Primrose Retirement Community, Kindred Hospice, Sarah Six, and a host of other special friends who have shown love and support throughout her passing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.