TOLEDO — Marilyn F. Gabel, age 76, of Westerville, Ohio, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 20, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Born January 3, 1944 in Effingham, Illinois to Vernon and Vera (Thompson) Diel, she married Larry Gabel on June 14, 1964. They had two children, Todd (May 31, 1968) and Jill (April 28, 1971). Marilyn is survived by Larry, Todd (Leah) Gabel, Jill (Mick) Shimp, and five grandchildren: Grant, Miriah, and Quinn Gabel and Braden and Tanner Shimp. Also surviving are her brother, George (Pam) Diel, their children: Sarah and Ali; Brenda (Gary) Jones, their children: Beth and Brad; and Linda (Don) Ferenbacher, their children: Ben and Brandon.
Marilyn was preceded in death by parents, grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, plus a nephew, Zack Diel.
A graduate of The Ohio State University (December 1985) with a degree from the College of Education, Marilyn contributed significantly to the education and well-being of pre-school and school-age children through the Columbus Public Schools’ Pre-School Education and Latchkey Programs as teacher, coordinator, and director. Also, regardless of the various communities in which she and Larry lived over the years, Marilyn was always active in church-related activities including Sunday School and worship, volunteering, and committee responsibilities.
Whether as daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt, colleague, friend, or neighbor, everyone touched by Marilyn during her life thought of her as a kind and gentle soul. Marilyn’s life was lived as faith in action. She will be genuinely and greatly missed.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Barkley Funeral Chapels. A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date at the Bradbury Free Methodist Church in rural Toledo. Donations to honor Marilyn’s life should be made in her name to the Cumberland Backpack Ministry in care of Bradbury Free Methodist Church, 1224 County Road, 1050 N, Toledo, Illinois, 62468.
