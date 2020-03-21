TOLEDO — Marilyn F. Gabel, age 76, of Westerville, Ohio, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 20, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Born January 3, 1944 in Effingham, Illinois to Vernon and Vera (Thompson) Diel, she married Larry Gabel on June 14, 1964. They had two children, Todd (May 31, 1968) and Jill (April 28, 1971). Marilyn is survived by Larry, Todd (Leah) Gabel, Jill (Mick) Shimp, and five grandchildren: Grant, Miriah, and Quinn Gabel and Braden and Tanner Shimp. Also surviving are her brother, George (Pam) Diel, their children: Sarah and Ali; Brenda (Gary) Jones, their children: Beth and Brad; and Linda (Don) Ferenbacher, their children: Ben and Brandon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn was preceded in death by parents, grandparents, numerous aunts and uncles, plus a nephew, Zack Diel.