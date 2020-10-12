ROBERTSDALE, AL — Marilyn (Funderburk) Reiff passed away on Sept. 29, 2020 in Robertsdale, AL.

Marilyn was born on Aug. 21, 1934 in Herrick, IL a daughter of Veda (Hayes) and Elmer Funderburk. Marilyn graduated from Pana High School, Pana, IL in 1952 and from St. John's School of Nursing, Springfield, IL in 1955.

Marilyn married Robert House on December 2, 1955 in Taylorville, IL. She later married Carl Reiff on February 2, 1979 in Decatur, IL. Both preceded her in death. Marilyn and Carl embarked on many adventures including moving to Brazil and traveling extensively in South America during his employment with Caterpillar. They returned to the States and lived in Lafayette, IN for six years. When Carl retied, they settled in Decatur, IL and were co-drivers for the Decatur Memorial Hospital Cancer Care van transporting patients to therapy and treatment. In 2015, Marilyn moved to Live Oak Village, Foley, AL. She loved participating in activities there and made many new friends. Marilyn and her best friend, Doris were affectionately known as Thelma and Louise.

Marilyn was resilient, always smiling and ready for the next challenge and adventure life had to offer. Her quick wit, sense of humor and unfailing love for her family will not be forgotten. She was an avid reader, loved her cats (Porque, Gray and Daisy), and in later years wrote beautiful poems.