DECATUR - Marilyn J. Patterson, 87, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 10:25 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 7, at Macon County Memorial Park, Harristown, IL.Memorials may be made to Christ United Methodist Church.

Marilyn was born July 13, 1932, in Detroit, MI, daughter of John E. and Lucy P. (Hardin) Musser. She married Robert L. Patterson on December 21, 1956 in Harristown, IL.

Marilyn was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she was very active, especially with the church quilting group. She was an avid Cubs fan.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Bob; children: Janet L. Patterson-Smith, Kent E. Patterson and wife Dare, Julie E. Patterson, all of Decatur. Also surviving are her 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and grand dog Grayce.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Julia Bruce and Betty Andrews, brothers Jack W. Musser and Donald E. Musser, and son-in-law Keith Smith.

