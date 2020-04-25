Marilyn Jane (Williams) Danforth

Marilyn was smart and inquisitive and didn’t hesitate to say what she thought. She was talented in art and music and encouraged her kids to have an appreciation for both. She enjoyed sewing, trying out new recipes and working in her extensive vegetable and flower gardens. Marilyn loved immersing herself in nature; camping Up North with the family, taking walks, canoeing, swimming, and biking. She was a big fan of the Badgers and Packers and liked finding bargains at thrift stores and fruit and vegetable stands. Marilyn made friends easily and could talk at length with someone she just met. She had a calm, patient, gentle and graceful demeanor, a strong compassion for others and a philanthropic nature. Marilyn was an avid reader and letter writer as well as a life-long learner. She laughed easily, had a great capacity to love and was loved by many. Marilyn moved back to Madison in 2012 to be closer to her children.