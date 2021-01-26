 Skip to main content
Marilyn "Joan" Pierce
Marilyn "Joan" Pierce

DECATUR — Marilyn "Joan" Pierce, 93, of Decatur, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at her son's home in Canton, Illinois.

Joan was born September 20, 1927 in Boody, Illinois the daughter of John and Florence (Eaton) Warnick. She retired from Decatur Title. Joan married Muriel "Merle" D. Pierce on August 9, 1952. He preceded her in death on July 16, 2017.

Joan is survived by her children: Merle Pierce and wife Gretchen and Sheryl Mason and husband Leonard; grandchildren: John Mason, Richard Pierce, Nattalee Pierce, Rachael Pierce, Sally McClure, and Crystal Schultz; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and six siblings.

Private family burial will be held at Zion Cemetery in Boody.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

