Marilyn L. Blank

The young Blank family moved to South Bend, Indiana following Bill's career and lived there from 1946-51. During this time, her second son, Richard, was born. As a member of the US Naval Reserves, Bill was recalled to service in 1951 in support of the Korean War effort. His orders landed Marilyn, their 2 sons, and him in Decatur, Illinois in 1951. By the mid-1950s her family had grown to 3 sons when James was born in 1954. The move to Central Illinois was the beginning of her families' life in Decatur for the next 60 years. Later in life Marilyn and Bill were able to travel several times to Europe visiting England in celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, and France and Germany, all with family included. Often, they spent portions of the winter at Hilton Head, South Carolina, usually with family joining them too. At 90 years young, Marilyn and Bill moved to Stow OH to be close to the loving care of family (James, Anne, Jonathon, Christopher) and to take advantage of care facilities in the community.