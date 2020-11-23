SULLIVAN — Marilyn L. Hatch, 98, of Sullivan, formerly of Decatur, IL, went home to be with her heavenly Father and entered into the presence of Jesus and gained everlasting life of Thursday, November 18, 2020 at Mason Point.

Because of her strong faith, she rested in the hope found in John chapter 11 verse 25 where Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, will live, even though they die." Today she lives in heaven.

Honoring Marilyn's wishes, there will be no funeral service nor visitation. It is Marilyn's request that anyone who knew her simply smile as they recall a memory and go about and enjoy their day. Cremation services will be provided by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery with family.

Marilyn was born on September 24, 1922, the daughter of Earl Mann and Velma Wiggins. She met her true love, Floyd Hatch, and they were married October 17, 1942. They shared 65 years together before his passing in 2008.

Marilyn graduated from Decatur High School in 1940. She worked at Lincoln Labs, Flint Eaton and retired from Millikin National Bank after 26 years in 1988.

A devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother has now joined her heavenly family and our Lord Jesus.