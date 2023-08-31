March 22, 1939 - Aug. 29, 2023
MAROA — Marilyn Louise (Hadsall) Gentle, 84, of Maroa, IL, passed away peacefully at 12:38 p.m. August 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Maroa Christian Church, Maroa, IL, with Scott Marsh officiating. Burial will follow at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL. Visitation will be 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., Saturday at the church.
Marilyn was born March 22, 1939, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Howard H. and Martha (Peters) Hadsall. She attended Witt High School and Lincoln Bible College. She met her husband Robert Gentle while working at Caterpillar and became a full time mother of five children all the while remaining active within the community and church. She was a loyal member of Christian Church of Witt and Maroa Christian Church. After her children were grown her life of activity included work at The Brass Basket, The Country Knitting Basket and Librarian of the Maroa Library where she was instrumental in the dedication of their new building in 1998. She was passionate about wood working, home decorating, baking, knitting, gardening, reading and quilting which she loved sharing with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Gentle, Maroa, IL; children: Brenda Zombro, Maroa, IL, Debbie (Rick) McKirahan, Decatur IL, Jim (Grace) Gentle, El Segundo, CA, Rita (Bob) Koonce, Maroa, IL, and Mike (Sara) Gentle, Maroa, IL; grandchildren: Jeremy Zombro, Chelsea (Jason) Bruns, Sydney (Chris) Plane, Christy Koonce, Jim Koonce, Rob Gentle, Charlie Gentle, Jack Gentle, and Will Gentle; great-grandchildren: Baylee, Luke, Max, August, and Harrison; and sisters: Margaret (Bill) Ettling, Jackson, MO, and Sharon Reynolds, Decatur, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother; sister, Linda Lowe; and brothers-in-law: Rick Lowe and Don Reynolds.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the Maroa Library or the Maroa-Forsyth School Archives, 610 West Washington St., Maroa, IL, 61756.
The family welcomes friends and family to attend a casual celebration for Marilyn September 2, 2023, 6:30 p.m. at the Maroa Public Library Gardens, 305 E. Garfield St, Maroa.
