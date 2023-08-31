Marilyn was born March 22, 1939, in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Howard H. and Martha (Peters) Hadsall. She attended Witt High School and Lincoln Bible College. She met her husband Robert Gentle while working at Caterpillar and became a full time mother of five children all the while remaining active within the community and church. She was a loyal member of Christian Church of Witt and Maroa Christian Church. After her children were grown her life of activity included work at The Brass Basket, The Country Knitting Basket and Librarian of the Maroa Library where she was instrumental in the dedication of their new building in 1998. She was passionate about wood working, home decorating, baking, knitting, gardening, reading and quilting which she loved sharing with her children and grandchildren.