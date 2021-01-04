MOUNT ZION - Marilyn "Lynn" J. Bannon, age 89, of Mt. Zion, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Bannon; loving mother of MaryPat (Randy) Fehrenbacher and Tom Bannon (Pam Scarpace); proud grandmother of Amy, Lane, Jameson and Maddie; cherished great grandmother of five; dear sister of Jack (Jan) Carduff and the late Tom Carduff. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.