Marilyn "Lynn" J. Bannon
MOUNT ZION - Marilyn "Lynn" J. Bannon, age 89, of Mt. Zion, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Bannon; loving mother of MaryPat (Randy) Fehrenbacher and Tom Bannon (Pam Scarpace); proud grandmother of Amy, Lane, Jameson and Maddie; cherished great grandmother of five; dear sister of Jack (Jan) Carduff and the late Tom Carduff. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 10:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM at Hursen Funeral Home, Hillside, IL.

